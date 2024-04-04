Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $29.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EDR. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

EDR stock opened at $26.20 on Thursday. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $26,656.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $514,758.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,920.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $26,656.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,781 shares of company stock valued at $4,322,060 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the first quarter worth about $421,032,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

