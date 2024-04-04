Jeffrey W. Priest Buys 4,000 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 4,000 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.09 per share, with a total value of $100,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,648. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

General American Investors Stock Performance

General American Investors stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.67. The stock had a trading volume of 13,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,723. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.88. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $46.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General American Investors

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the third quarter worth about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

