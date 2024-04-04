Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Short Interest Update

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the February 29th total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Jiuzi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JZXN opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. Jiuzi has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $6.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jiuzi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jiuzi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Free Report) by 297.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.06% of Jiuzi worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jiuzi

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates retail stores under the Jiuzi brand that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

