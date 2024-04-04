JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Acrivon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.29.
View Our Latest Analysis on ACRV
Acrivon Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 1,281.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.
Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Acrivon Therapeutics
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.