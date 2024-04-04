JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Acrivon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Get Acrivon Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ACRV

Acrivon Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

Shares of ACRV stock opened at $6.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $150.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33. Acrivon Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $14.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 1,281.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.