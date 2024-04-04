John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Short Interest Up 8.9% in March

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,500 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the February 29th total of 200,600 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 35.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $102.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.26. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52 week low of $90.02 and a 52 week high of $127.26.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $291.22 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 22.78%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

