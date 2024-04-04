John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Sees Strong Trading Volume

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 52,791 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 33,473 shares.The stock last traded at $64.58 and had previously closed at $64.16.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $896.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period.

About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

