John Johnston Sells 5,000 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT) Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Free Report) insider John Johnston sold 5,000 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.54), for a total value of £22,050 ($27,680.14).
MaxCyte Stock Performance
Shares of LON MXCT opened at GBX 324 ($4.07) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £337.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,117.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 358.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 333.25. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of GBX 180 ($2.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 440 ($5.52).
About MaxCyte
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MaxCyte
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.