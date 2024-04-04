John Johnston Sells 5,000 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT) Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Free Report) insider John Johnston sold 5,000 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.54), for a total value of £22,050 ($27,680.14).

MaxCyte Stock Performance

Shares of LON MXCT opened at GBX 324 ($4.07) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £337.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,117.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 358.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 333.25. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of GBX 180 ($2.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 440 ($5.52).

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

