John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Purchases £358,849.62 in Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) insider Ken Gilmartin purchased 278,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £358,849.62 ($450,476.55).

Ken Gilmartin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Ken Gilmartin acquired 3,812 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £6,404.16 ($8,039.37).

Shares of John Wood Group stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 130.40 ($1.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. John Wood Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 117.67 ($1.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 228.66 ($2.87). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 150.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 152. The company has a market capitalization of £896.49 million, a PE ratio of -869.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 200 ($2.51) to GBX 180 ($2.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

