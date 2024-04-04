Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $11.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.73 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.63 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JLL. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE JLL opened at $194.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.64 and its 200 day moving average is $166.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $196.61.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JLL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,866 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,193,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,552,000 after purchasing an additional 136,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,373 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,574,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,259,000 after buying an additional 53,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,512,000 after purchasing an additional 142,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

