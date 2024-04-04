JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Price Target to $29.50

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $29.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.93% from the stock’s current price.
Amalgamated Financial Stock Up 1.1 %
AMAL opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.94. Amalgamated Financial has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $27.77.
Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $105.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.59 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 16.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
