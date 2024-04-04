JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Price Target to $29.50

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $29.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.93% from the stock’s current price.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

AMAL opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.94. Amalgamated Financial has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $27.77.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $105.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.59 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 16.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,182,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,579,000 after purchasing an additional 59,337 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 317,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 66,420 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 129,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 30,262 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 862,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,859,000 after buying an additional 32,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the second quarter worth $319,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

