JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $59.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded PBF Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.00.

PBF Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $61.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $61.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.73.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $33,071,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,832,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,127,264.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PBF Energy news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $5,637,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,978 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,829.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $33,071,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,832,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,127,264.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,268,200 shares of company stock worth $54,251,872 and have sold 180,000 shares worth $10,074,600. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 527.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,193,000 after purchasing an additional 442,730 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,936,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 199.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 91.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,420,000 after acquiring an additional 431,801 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

