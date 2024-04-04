JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s 7th Largest Position

Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,262,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,194 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 5.0% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $63,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 152,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after buying an additional 21,029 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 27,617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.30. The stock had a trading volume of 589,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,209. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.26. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

