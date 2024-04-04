JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.6% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.29. The company had a trading volume of 607,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,209. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.26.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

