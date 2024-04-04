JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,185 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
JPST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,905,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,587. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.26.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.