JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) is Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF makes up 4.7% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 24,509 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,567,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,945 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 692.3% in the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 232,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 203,055 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JVAL opened at $41.13 on Thursday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $41.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $736.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

