K92 Mining Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Clarus Securities reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K92 Mining in a report released on Tuesday, April 2nd. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KNT. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$6.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.07. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$4.64 and a 52-week high of C$7.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.02.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

