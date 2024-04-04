Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their market perform rating on shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $92.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Assured Guaranty Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $84.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Assured Guaranty has a 52-week low of $49.32 and a 52-week high of $96.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $4.57. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 53.82% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Assured Guaranty’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Insider Transactions at Assured Guaranty

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $5,083,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,450,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,099,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Assured Guaranty

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth $908,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,118,000 after purchasing an additional 91,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

