Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $31.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Nuvei from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Nuvei from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nuvei from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvei presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

NVEI stock opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07. Nuvei has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $43.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -536.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $321.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuvei by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,282,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,943,000 after buying an additional 54,472 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nuvei by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 607,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 95,879 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,060,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvei by 488.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 628,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 521,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

