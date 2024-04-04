Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday.

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBNK opened at $20.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $284.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15. Capital Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 14.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.55%.

Institutional Trading of Capital Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,479,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 665.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 152,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Featured Stories

