KG&L Capital Management LLC Buys 1,765 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $1,967,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,008,213.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $1,967,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,008,213.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,000 shares of company stock worth $9,054,790. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.88. 13,254,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,492,135. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $85.76. The stock has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.