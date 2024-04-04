KG&L Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,667 Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 122,198.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Onsemi by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after buying an additional 2,743,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Onsemi by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,024,000 after buying an additional 2,568,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.79.

Onsemi Stock Down 2.3 %

Onsemi stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.10. 7,056,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,434,184. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.80. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

