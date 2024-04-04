KG&L Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 76.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.85. 5,930,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,852,557. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.60. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

