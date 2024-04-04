KG&L Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,357 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 86.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after buying an additional 304,923 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 174.2% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 332,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 211,037 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Ford Motor by 110.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 367,977 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 616.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 258,920 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of F traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.21. The stock had a trading volume of 67,564,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,448,609. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

