KG&L Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Bank OZK by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Bank OZK by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Bank OZK Stock Down 1.2 %

Bank OZK stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.74. The company had a trading volume of 578,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,277. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.70. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

