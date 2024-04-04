KG&L Capital Management LLC Invests $216,000 in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.30. 689,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,175. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

