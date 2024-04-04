KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,225 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth about $353,954,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Block during the third quarter valued at $172,001,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Block by 104.0% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,623,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,186,000 after buying an additional 1,847,189 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,356 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Block by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,683,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE SQ traded down $4.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.73. The company had a trading volume of 13,859,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,683,507. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 465.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day moving average of $63.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Block from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.72.

Insider Activity

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 359,631 shares of company stock valued at $26,955,412. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

