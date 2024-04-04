KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.47.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $7.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $325.17. 749,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,220. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $335.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at $7,647,967.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,840 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,869 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.