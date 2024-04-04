KG&L Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 14.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Newmont by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.72. The company had a trading volume of 16,134,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,480,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.84. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.97.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

