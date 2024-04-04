KG&L Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.68.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $7.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $219.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,031,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,289. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.17 and a 200 day moving average of $182.98. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $231.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

