KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 173 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

KG&L Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Lam Research by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $826.68.

Lam Research Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $26.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $951.63. The stock had a trading volume of 991,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,252. The business’s 50 day moving average is $922.42 and its 200-day moving average is $773.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $480.45 and a one year high of $1,007.39. The company has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

