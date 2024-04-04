KG&L Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,120 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLF. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.42. 4,728,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,636,412. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $22.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, Director Arlene M. Yocum bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arlene M. Yocum purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $553,811.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 534,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,793,917.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 221,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,688. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.