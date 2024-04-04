Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) & Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Critical Analysis

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) and Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Sotherly Hotels has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Klépierre has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Klépierre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels 2.27% 7.81% 0.98% Klépierre N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels $173.84 million 0.16 $3.94 million ($0.21) -6.52 Klépierre $1.30 billion N/A $437.45 million N/A N/A

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Klépierre’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Klépierre has higher revenue and earnings than Sotherly Hotels.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sotherly Hotels and Klépierre, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotherly Hotels 0 1 0 0 2.00 Klépierre 1 2 1 0 2.00

Sotherly Hotels currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 64.23%. Given Sotherly Hotels’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sotherly Hotels is more favorable than Klépierre.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.5% of Sotherly Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Sotherly Hotels shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sotherly Hotels beats Klépierre on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

About Klépierre

Klépierre SA is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 19.3 billion at December 31, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre SA holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre SA is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, Euronext CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP's A-list. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

