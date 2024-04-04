Knights Group (LON:KGH) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Knights Group Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of KGH traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 129 ($1.62). The stock had a trading volume of 180,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,398. Knights Group has a 1 year low of GBX 61 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 139.76 ($1.75). The firm has a market cap of £110.69 million, a PE ratio of 1,172.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 126.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 109.09.
Knights Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Knights Group
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Most Active Penny Stocks: Buy, Sell, or Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Knights Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knights Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.