Knights Group (LON:KGH) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Knights Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KGH traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 129 ($1.62). The stock had a trading volume of 180,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,398. Knights Group has a 1 year low of GBX 61 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 139.76 ($1.75). The firm has a market cap of £110.69 million, a PE ratio of 1,172.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 126.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 109.09.

Get Knights Group alerts:

Knights Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

Receive News & Ratings for Knights Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knights Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.