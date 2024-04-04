KOK Price Down 25.2% Over Last 7 Days (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $65,578.02 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00014593 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00022933 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001727 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,257.69 or 0.99981521 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00012644 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00133163 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000067 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00482152 USD and is down -4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $76,017.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

