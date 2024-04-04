Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Trading Up 4.6%

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.59 and last traded at $23.55. 41,817 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 371,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.
KYTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kyverna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.
Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.
