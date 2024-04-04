L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Update

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the February 29th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L’Air Liquide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in L’Air Liquide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 5.5% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 111.8% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 31,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide in the second quarter valued at $1,404,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Stock Performance

AIQUY opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. L’Air Liquide has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.42.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

