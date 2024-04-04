Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $31,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $101.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.20.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

