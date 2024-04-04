Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.500-5.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.5 billion-$6.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.9 billion. Lamb Weston also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.50-5.65 EPS.

LW opened at $101.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.99. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

