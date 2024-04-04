Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,802,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 1,648,893 shares.The stock last traded at $84.94 and had previously closed at $101.12.

LW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.73%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

