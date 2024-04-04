Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 474 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 59,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,311,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,694,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $554.77. The company had a trading volume of 352,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,927. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $308.26 and a 12-month high of $570.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.15. The company has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $558.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.31.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

