Leavell Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,347 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,535 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,528,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,087,279. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.45.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

