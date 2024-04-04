Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,969 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after buying an additional 1,041,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,085,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,852,000 after purchasing an additional 880,583 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after buying an additional 792,225 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,700,168.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

TT stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $299.14. The company had a trading volume of 369,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.99 and a 200 day moving average of $243.23. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $306.13. The company has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

