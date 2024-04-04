Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,662 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.05. 6,946,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,873,569. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.44.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

