Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,068 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,909,000 after buying an additional 1,181,700 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 879,524 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,481,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,749,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

SLV traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,229,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,011,139. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.38.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.