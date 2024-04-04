Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $29.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,486,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,533. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

