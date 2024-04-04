Leavell Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GD traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $293.50. The stock had a trading volume of 574,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,278. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.85 and its 200 day moving average is $254.13. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $294.56. The stock has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Dynamics

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.