Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 650 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,853,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8,297.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,205,000 after acquiring an additional 901,548 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 643,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,159,000 after acquiring an additional 342,100 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,168,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Quanta Services news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $259.07. 354,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,034. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.74 and a 52 week high of $265.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.19%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.