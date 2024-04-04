Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 174 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,120,000 after purchasing an additional 895,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,262,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $340.97. 1,023,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $336.90 and a 200 day moving average of $308.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $242.98 and a 1-year high of $348.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

