Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Has $896,000 Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for about 0.8% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 49,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $80.15 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $80.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.96. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 71.35%.

ONEOK announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.73.

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

