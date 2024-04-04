Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Cencora, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:COR)

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cencora in a report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.31. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cencora’s current full-year earnings is $13.43 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cencora’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.88 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $16.50 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $18.22 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $19.94 EPS.

Get Cencora alerts:

COR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cencora in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.22.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR stock opened at $245.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.32. Cencora has a 52 week low of $161.02 and a 52 week high of $246.75. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.42. Cencora had a return on equity of 323.23% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $72.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 6,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $1,661,363.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,537.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 6,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $1,661,363.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,537.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,100 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.48, for a total transaction of $253,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,716,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,220,472 shares of company stock worth $993,554,798. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,212,508,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,683,000 after buying an additional 317,207 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 2,004.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,225,000 after buying an additional 3,973,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,356,000 after buying an additional 138,287 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,565,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,191,000 after buying an additional 324,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.